At $3,200, Does This 1998 Ford Contour SVT Prove So Very Tempting?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Contour is an SVT, and that makes it a Special Vehicle indeed. The question is whether the price of this seemingly well-kept Ford makes it all the more special.

As we discussed yesterday, the first generation of Land Rover's Discovery has developed a bit of a cult following. Fortunately, it's not one of those weirdo cults. Its bent is more towards outdoorsy folks who appreciate the truck for its capable off-roading prowess and flexible interior space.

The 2000 Land Rover Disco we looked at yesterday embodied this nature to a T. Featuring brush guards, skid plates, and a removable sleeping platform in the back, its "raison d'être" appeared to be overlanding adventures. Unfortunately, it was also an old Land Rover, with all the baggage that simple factor lugs everywhere the Disco goes. Owing to its reputation for frequent failure, few of you were willing to cut the Disco much slack at its $7,500 asking price, even if it seemed to be a lot of truck for that money. When the dust settled, that price earned the Discovery a somewhat dismal 60% No Dice loss.