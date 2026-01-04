Ford Killed The Edge, But What Was Meant To Come Next Still Doesn't Exist

No, Ford did not kill the guitarist for U2, don't misunderstand the headline. And yes, Bono is safe too. Ford has removed the midsized crossover/SUV/CUV known as the Edge from its lineup, leaving a hole between the Escape and the Explorer. The webpage for the Ford Edge was turned into a bit of a makeshift memorial, and the eulogy FoMoCo posted invites you to "Open yourself up to new adventures while still holding onto the same features, performance, and style you loved in the Edge." Well, maybe if the Ford Edge ST had been sharper or cheaper, the Edge nameplate would still exist.

If Ford intended to leave this gap in its SUV lineup, that might be the end of the story. After all, Ford still makes Expeditions, Explorers, Mustang Mach-E's, Broncos, Escapes, and Bronco Sports (which are mostly Escapes underneath). So with all these options, was there really a place for the Edge to... edge its way in? There's a lot of crossover here. And a lot of crossovers.

Well, a replacement was supposed to be forthcoming, but months after the announcement of the Edge's demise, there's still no word. Ford announced a plan to invest $1.8 billion into its Oakville Assembly Complex in Canada back in 2023 (which had been assembling Edges) so it could start churning out three-row EV crossovers by 2025. In April 2024, Ford announced a delay of the EV updates to 2027. Then in May of 2025, Ford retooled the plant again, investing $2.3 billion in the same plant to produce Ford F-250 Super Duties instead. Unless Ford was planning on stuffing the Edge like a goose being prepared for foie gras, the massive, bulky Super Duty isn't exactly a direct replacement for the midsize crossover.