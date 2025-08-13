Hyundai Tucson N Is Reportedly In The Works With A 300-HP Hybrid Powertrain

Hyundai's N Division has shaken up the performance car world since it introduced the spicy Veloster N in 2019, and its future is looking bright. The N Division is responsible for one of the most engaging and exciting EVs we have yet to see in the Ioniq 5 N, and the Ioniq 6 N is the next N model, but news just dropped that the next-generation Tucson may also be touched by the N angels with a 300-horsepower hybrid powertrain.

The news that Hyundai's N Division could be planning a proper Tucson N is huge, given that the Tucson is the brand's best selling model by far. The brand's other N models are more niche than a performance compact crossover is, since the Elantra N is only sold as a sedan, and the Ioniq 5 N is an EV. Producing a properly performance-oriented hybrid crossover might just be the division's golden ticket.

As a refresher, Hyundai's N Division was spearheaded by Albert Biermann, the former head of BMW's M division who is responsible for the E39 BMW M5, the E46 BMW M3, and the skunkworks BMW 1 Series M. He retired in 2021, but he remains an executive technical advisor to Hyundai's performance division.