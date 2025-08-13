Hyundai Tucson N Is Reportedly In The Works With A 300-HP Hybrid Powertrain
Hyundai's N Division has shaken up the performance car world since it introduced the spicy Veloster N in 2019, and its future is looking bright. The N Division is responsible for one of the most engaging and exciting EVs we have yet to see in the Ioniq 5 N, and the Ioniq 6 N is the next N model, but news just dropped that the next-generation Tucson may also be touched by the N angels with a 300-horsepower hybrid powertrain.
The news that Hyundai's N Division could be planning a proper Tucson N is huge, given that the Tucson is the brand's best selling model by far. The brand's other N models are more niche than a performance compact crossover is, since the Elantra N is only sold as a sedan, and the Ioniq 5 N is an EV. Producing a properly performance-oriented hybrid crossover might just be the division's golden ticket.
As a refresher, Hyundai's N Division was spearheaded by Albert Biermann, the former head of BMW's M division who is responsible for the E39 BMW M5, the E46 BMW M3, and the skunkworks BMW 1 Series M. He retired in 2021, but he remains an executive technical advisor to Hyundai's performance division.
What to expect from a Tucson N
Vice president of Hyundai's N Management Group Joon Park told Auto Express UK that the N Division will not restrict itself to EVs, but will also include a series of lighter hybrid cars including the Tucson N. He said, "We're not limiting ourselves to EVs. We will go further with the ICE-based cars as well; this is not the end of our journey. I cannot tell you exactly – but lighter, more agile, nimble, and exciting. These are the key elements that we are heading to."
Park also said that Hyundai will proceed with different hybrid powertrain strategies, one for efficiency, and one for neutral efficiency, and if an N car has a hybrid system, it will be focused more on power. He said, " If we can make a smaller model with a less-weighted battery, then it can be better.'
The 300-horsepower Tucson N hybrid may end up receiving a new version of Hyundai's current 1.6-liter I4 hybrid electric powertrain, and if Hyundai's other N models are any indication, it'll be a game changer in the compact crossover space. The yet-to-be-revealed 2027 Hyundai Tucson has been caught in pre-production camouflage, but its design hasn't officially been revealed as of yet. We will keep you posted with any updates we find.