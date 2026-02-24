3 Weird Ways Radiators Were Destroyed (And What's More Likely To Give You A Headache)

Failures can crop up anywhere on a car. While some disable the vehicle immediately, others at least allow you to keep on motoring while you hatch a plan for repair, like a downed sensor triggering an annoying dash light, for example. Well, a failed or destroyed radiator falls into the former category — you certainly won't be going far with a compromised radiator, and you'll risk causing heaps more damage under the hood if you try.

Whether it fails internally from corrosion, from dried-out, cracked, and split seals, or from some external damage caused by road debris flung its way, you're in for a bad day if your radiator dies. The radiator is a crucial part of your car's engine cooling system, allowing for the dissipation of heat and keeping engine temps where they need to be. However, if a compromised radiator gives the coolant a way to escape, it's only a matter of time before more serious issues are afoot.

You'll typically be given plenty of warning signs, such as plumes of steam rising out from under the hood, a low-coolant warning on the dash, or a similar warning for high engine temps. While those are common issues to watch out for when it comes to your radiator's health, before we jump into these warning signs, let's check out some of the wildest and weirdest ways in which motorists' radiators have failed in the past.