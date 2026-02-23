What's Your Favorite F1 Memory?

A new Formula 1 season is quickly approaching. Preseason testing concluded last week in Bahrain and excitement is starting to build for the season opener in Australia just two weeks away. Many teams believe Mercedes has a distinct power-unit advantage and that the factory team is cheating. Team principal Toto Wolff is adamant that his rivals are lying and wouldn't hesitate to claim that he's in the Epstein Files. On the end of the spectrum, Aston Martin is severely struggling with its new Honda power unit.

With no points scored, it seems like the perfect time to reminisce. What's your favorite Formula 1 memory? Most fans have a moment when they became hooked or recommitted to the grand prix world championship. For many long-time fans, it was Brawn GP's dominant start to the 2009 season. The underfunded, upstart team carried over from the shuttered Honda factory program won six of the opening seven rounds. Jenson Button's points lead was just large enough to hold off Sebastian Vettel and his surging Red Bull to win the championship.