What's Your Favorite F1 Memory?
A new Formula 1 season is quickly approaching. Preseason testing concluded last week in Bahrain and excitement is starting to build for the season opener in Australia just two weeks away. Many teams believe Mercedes has a distinct power-unit advantage and that the factory team is cheating. Team principal Toto Wolff is adamant that his rivals are lying and wouldn't hesitate to claim that he's in the Epstein Files. On the end of the spectrum, Aston Martin is severely struggling with its new Honda power unit.
With no points scored, it seems like the perfect time to reminisce. What's your favorite Formula 1 memory? Most fans have a moment when they became hooked or recommitted to the grand prix world championship. For many long-time fans, it was Brawn GP's dominant start to the 2009 season. The underfunded, upstart team carried over from the shuttered Honda factory program won six of the opening seven rounds. Jenson Button's points lead was just large enough to hold off Sebastian Vettel and his surging Red Bull to win the championship.
The 2012 season was unforgettable
My favorite F1 memory was simply living through the 2012 season. Heading into the year, expectations were high. There were a record six world champions in the field for the season: Fernando Alonso, Jenson Button, Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Räikkönen, Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. However, those expectations were easily exceeded.
The 2012 season saw seven different drivers win the first six races, including Pastor Maldonado's surprise victory at the Spanish Grand Prix. To add to the shock, the Williams garage caught fire after the race in Barcelona. To this day, Maldonado's win remains the most recent F1 victory for Williams. The title fight swung back and forth in favor of different drivers over the season and ended in a thrilling finale in Brazil. Recovering from an opening lap collision, Vettel raced through the field from 22nd to finish sixth and clinch his third world championship.
Remember to leave your favorite F1 memory in the comments section below. Be sure to sing your praises to the drivers that you had to see in action every Sunday.