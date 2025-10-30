2009 F1 Champion Jenson Button Will Call It A Career After WEC Finale In Bahrain

Jenson Button confirmed on Wednesday that he will end his professional racing career after the 8 Hours of Bahrain in November, the FIA World Endurance Championship season finale. The 45-year-old British driver famously won the Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship during Brawn GP's fairy-tale 2009 season. Button moved into sports car racing after retiring from F1 in 2016 and spent the last two seasons with Hertz Team Jota in WEC's Hypercar class.

Button still enjoyed racing, but he could no longer commit to the all-consuming effort of a top-class endurance program. He was no stranger to the track after leaving F1. Button raced in Japan's Super GT with Team Kunimitsu for two seasons. He briefly became a NASCAR road course ringer while with the Garage 56 program and racing a modified Cup Series Camaro stock car at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Button explained why now was the time to retire in an interview with BBC Radio Somerset: