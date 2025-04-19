The Brawn BGP001 Is The Greatest Underdog In F1 History

You probably know the story of the double diffuser, but in case you don't check out the video above for an explainer. Discovered by Honda engineer Saneyuki Managawa, the double diffuser was a loophole in the F1 rulebook which allowed the car's upper bodywork to increase the volume of the diffuser, significantly improving downforce without adding much drag. As early as pre-season testing, the team knew it had a hit on its hands, hiding its true pace from the rest of the grid with full-fuel runs on scrubbed tires. Despite hampering their own speed, the Brawns ended up over a second clear of the field in pre-season testing and everyone knew something different was about to happen in the 2009 season.

Bonhams

Even without any sponsors onboard, the white and green Brawns sped off from the start at the first race of the season in Melbourne, and came home 1-2 for the first of three times. While the competition, particularly Red Bull, gained on Brawn over the course of the year it wasn't enough to take away the Drivers' or Constructors' championship. In effect a brand new team developed from the corpse of Honda's departure, swept the championship, and sold off to Mercedes at the end of the season, never to exist again. That's something that only happens once in a lifetime, and here's your chance to own a piece of that history. What'll it cost you? Bonhams has the car listed with a pre-auction estimate of $4,500,000 to $6,500,000, so if you have a few million to throw at this thing, maybe you should.