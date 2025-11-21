Automakers Line Up To Hang Out With Trump And Mohammed Bin Salman

Saudi Arabia has a laundry list of human rights violations to its name, so of course it's a major friend to the United States. President Donald Trump invited crown prince Mohammed bin Salman over for dinner earlier this week, and he brought some other friends to fill out the table — representatives from Ford, Tesla, GM, and more. From the Detroit Free Press:

What started with a dinner at the White House ended with major deals related to the Middle East this week for U.S. automakers.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Ford Motor Co.'s Executive Chair Bill Ford all attended President Donald Trump's dinner at the White House earlier this week, according to the guest list obtained by the Detroit Free Press from the White House Press Office ― an event replete with executives from finance, technology, private equity and energy sectors.

The next day, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement through an exchange of letters ensuring Saudi Arabia recognizes U.S. federal motor vehicle safety standards as fully meeting its automotive safety requirements ― a move that the Detroit Three claim clears a hurdle to more U.S. auto sales in the Middle East.

And now, Stellantis is pursuing the possibility of making cars in Saudi Arabia.