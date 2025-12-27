Why Some Ferraris And Lamborghinis Came With Two-Liter V8s

Rather than build entirely new vehicles that avoided Italy's luxury tax, Ferrari and Lamborghini simply downsized the engines of existing models. For example, Ferrari put 2-liter V8 engines in its 308 GTS, 308 GTB, and Dino 308 GT4, resulting in what we now know as the 208 GTS, 208 GTB, and 208 GT4. Meanwhile, Lamborghini introduced a 2-liter V8 in the Uracco, creating the Uracco P200.

As expected, the cars made to adhere to this tax were underpowered, but Lamborghini's project perhaps suffered more than Ferrari's. Only 66 of the Uracco P200s made it into the hands of buyers (and they only made 182 horsepower), but Ferrari managed to build over 800 of the 208 GT4 models (despite making just 170 hp). Besides being some of the least powerful cars made by the two houses, the Uracco P200, 208 GTS, and 208 GTB remain some of the rarest Lamborghini and Ferrari models in existence.

There are plenty of other head-scratching vehicles that employ Ferrari V8s (such as this Subaru rally car or this Ferrari motorcycle), but most of them don't come directly from factory with deliberately low power solely for the Italian market. There's a bit of irony in the fact that some of the weakest Italian V8s are the hardest to find, but the tax man comes for us all in the end.