These Are The Cars Our Readers Were Weirdly Obsessed With As Kids

When you're a grown adult with experience and maturity, it also comes with the benefit of developing great taste. As a result, you know what's worth the money, and you definitely know what isn't, especially when it comes to cars. I mean, why else would you still be reading this ramshackle blog that's barely holding itself together, even with multiple layers of duct tape and chewing gum applied at random? Clearly, you're an adult with impeccable taste.

The same, however, probably can't be said about your youth. Not that it was your fault. You had no life experience or bills to pay. Maybe you were into some cool cars, but it's just as likely that you were obsessed with a car you wouldn't drive today, even if someone paid you. Which is why, on Tuesday, we asked you what cars you were weirdly obsessed with as kids. Some of you suggested cars that were far cooler than the third-generation Ford Taurus I chose, but I appreciate a few of you suggesting cars that were just as mediocre, if not worse than the Taurus. Now, let's take a look at some of the most popular answers.