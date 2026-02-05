These Cars Will Break Our Readers' Hearts The Most When They're Finally Canceled
As a longtime fan of the Lexus LC 500, I'm still processing the news that 2026 will be the final model year for the Japanese automaker's luxury grand tourer. If it hadn't happened this year, it would have happened next year, so I can't say I was surprised the LC 500 got the axe. At the same time, I still don't like the idea of living in a world where you can't buy a properly reliable, luxurious grand tourer with a naturally aspirated V8 engine anymore. At least there are still plenty of sad country songs for me to listen to while I mourn.
I'm also well-aware that not everyone is going to miss the LC 500 the same way I will. Some people don't like the design. Others don't like luxury grand tourers. And plenty just don't want to own a Lexus. But nothing lasts forever, and eventually, all cars get canceled. So, on Tuesday, we asked which cars would break your hearts the most when the inevitable finally happens. Turns out, more people are going to miss the LC 500 than I expected, but plenty of other cars made the list, too. Let's take a look at some of the most popular responses.
Manual sedans
Jetta GLI/Acura Integra/Civic Si/WRX manual
There are very few affordable manual sedans around and I fear that their days are very much numbered.
Suggested by: David Flores
Mazda MX-5 Miata
Miata is always the answer, and in this hypothetical it'd be a real gut-punch.
Suggested by: BuddyS
Ford Mustang
The LC is my fav attainable new car for sale but it had a great run matching how many model years the first gen SC ran. Ford Mustang sales are so poor, it might get canceled within in the next 5 years. I almost bought a new one way in the past when they were affordable for a student working a part time job. Unless they go back to that formula, it won't last with a going price of an import sports coupe. It will be sad to see it go after a decades long run in a way it was when Cadillac ended the Eldorado.
Suggested by: Tex
Lexus LC 500
I'm with you on the LC 500. The unique styling, the build quality, the loung-y cabin, and that sonorous V8. Waaahhh.
Suggested by: Amos Kwon
Cadillac CT5
The CT5 as I fear that will mark the end of the American sedan.
Suggested by: Cluck
BMW Z4 Manual
6MT Z4, the only vehicle in BMW's current catalog I would buy, and it's a good one. And its death is coming.
Suggested by: Chase
Honda Civic Type R
The Civic Type R. I'm hoping the silver lining to the EPA no longer being an agency that protects the environment, will keep the current CTR in production for another two years. Just long enough for me to get a new one. I'm assuming the next gen will be a hybrid or something and I don't want that.
Suggested by: Minivanman
Chevrolet Bolt
It already was cancelled, but for me, it's the new Bolt. I have a 2022 Bolt EUV and had every intention of replacing it with a new Bolt when the time came. Sadly the new one won't be around long enough. It is nearly the perfect electric car for 90% of the population having fixed the major problem of the earlier Bolts, their glacial charging speeds.
Suggested by: SnakeJG
Lexus IS
The current and upcoming refresh of the Lexus IS350, in particular the RWD. People drag on the outdated interior (touch pad aside it still has buttons for things, and while the new refresh messes with the snout the interior is finally modern!), ancient chassis and drive train (reliability!), performance compared to rivals (this is fast enough!), but how many NA V6 RWD sports sedans are out there these days? And how many look like this?
Suggested by: Ryan Brenn
and
Lexus IS500. Small, naturally aspirated V8, close to 500 hp, it has become the last of its kind when it comes to holding out to slapping a turbo on everything. Shades of when a BMW M3 came with a V8. I can't imagine this has more than two years left to live so if someone wants a new one, now's the time.
Edit...production stopped at the end of the year. It's time to be heartbroken.
Suggested by: Xavier96
Alfa Romeo
All of Alfa Romeo, they should have sold it to VW when they had the chance.
Suggested by: ExGavalonnj