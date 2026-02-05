These Cars Will Break Our Readers' Hearts The Most When They're Finally Canceled

As a longtime fan of the Lexus LC 500, I'm still processing the news that 2026 will be the final model year for the Japanese automaker's luxury grand tourer. If it hadn't happened this year, it would have happened next year, so I can't say I was surprised the LC 500 got the axe. At the same time, I still don't like the idea of living in a world where you can't buy a properly reliable, luxurious grand tourer with a naturally aspirated V8 engine anymore. At least there are still plenty of sad country songs for me to listen to while I mourn.

I'm also well-aware that not everyone is going to miss the LC 500 the same way I will. Some people don't like the design. Others don't like luxury grand tourers. And plenty just don't want to own a Lexus. But nothing lasts forever, and eventually, all cars get canceled. So, on Tuesday, we asked which cars would break your hearts the most when the inevitable finally happens. Turns out, more people are going to miss the LC 500 than I expected, but plenty of other cars made the list, too. Let's take a look at some of the most popular responses.