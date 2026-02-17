These Are The Cars You Would Buy With A $50,000 Budget

Kia EV6 Wind AWD (top trim). Kia currently has a minus $13,600 lease offer, so the total amount financed (including fees, destination, etc.) comes out to $42,895.

I love Hyundai/Kia's safety features, such as the blind-spot cameras, which display in the dash cluster.

I currently drive a 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, and I've figured that my next vehicle someday will be an EV – once EVs have fallen in price (due to new battery chemistries, solid-state batteries, etc.). The Kia EV6 seems to be the best EV that falls within the $50k price range.

Meanwhile, the EV9 Wind AWD comes out to $51,595 after minus $14,600 lease offer, so maybe I can bargain the dealership salesperson to take $1,595 off somehow.

My ideal vehicle would be a lifted station wagon, with enough ground clearance to clear light flooding (several inches deep) and moderately heavy snow, but a low enough center of gravity that it doesn't feel like a swaying, clumsy boat. I hate the way my wife's Nissan Rogue sways when it turns, so I'd rather have a lifted sedan or station wagon than a top-heavy SUV. Or at least a plain (non-lifted) station wagon. Unfortunately, station wagons don't seem to exist anymore.