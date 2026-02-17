What Car Were You Weirdly Obsessed With As A Kid?
If you're a car enthusiast as an adult, odds are, you were also into cars as a kid. You haven't actually driven anything yet, don't have a job, and generally lack life experience, but you know cars are cool, and that's all you need at that age. You also don't need to worry about reliability, performance, handling, gas mileage, build quality, or any of the other stuff that adults have to consider when they're buying cars, and that can lead to some weird obsessions that don't always age as well as you might hope.
For me, it was the third-generation Ford Taurus. And no, I'm not talking about the Taurus SHO that got the sweet 3.4-liter V8. That still would have been weird, but at least the SHO had some performance credentials. Sadly, I didn't even know the Taurus SHO existed until much later, because we still didn't have the internet at home yet, and I didn't exactly grow up around people with that kind of money. No, I was weirdly obsessed with the basic Ford Taurus, as well as the Mercury Sable (although, I didn't like the Mercury design nearly as much as the Ford).
Different is good
Years later, I actually rode in a third-generation Taurus, and wow. They found ways to cheap out on materials that I didn't even think were possible. At the same time, though, I still stand by my weird obsession. That generation of Taurus really did look different than everything else on the road at the time, and there's a lot of be said for a major automaker trying something truly unique with a mainstream car like the Taurus. The car world is a better place when automakers are brave enough to do their own thing and actually stand out.
What about you, though? Were you a kid with flawless taste, even from a young age, who only dreamed of driving Italian exotics? Were you into something more realistic, like a Corvette or a Camaro? Or were you really into something weird and potentially even a little embarrassing? Regardless of what your car obsession was as a kid, we want to hear about it down in the comments. Especially if it's weird enough to make my Taurus obsession look normal in comparison.