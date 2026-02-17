What Car Were You Weirdly Obsessed With As A Kid?

If you're a car enthusiast as an adult, odds are, you were also into cars as a kid. You haven't actually driven anything yet, don't have a job, and generally lack life experience, but you know cars are cool, and that's all you need at that age. You also don't need to worry about reliability, performance, handling, gas mileage, build quality, or any of the other stuff that adults have to consider when they're buying cars, and that can lead to some weird obsessions that don't always age as well as you might hope.

For me, it was the third-generation Ford Taurus. And no, I'm not talking about the Taurus SHO that got the sweet 3.4-liter V8. That still would have been weird, but at least the SHO had some performance credentials. Sadly, I didn't even know the Taurus SHO existed until much later, because we still didn't have the internet at home yet, and I didn't exactly grow up around people with that kind of money. No, I was weirdly obsessed with the basic Ford Taurus, as well as the Mercury Sable (although, I didn't like the Mercury design nearly as much as the Ford).