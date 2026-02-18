These Were The Only Two American Cars That Offered Four-Wheel Disc Brakes In The 1960s

Most modern cars have stopped using drum brakes — though yes, the Audi Q4 e-tron really does have them at the rear — but it's taken a fairly long time to reach this point. Disc brakes, despite being invented by Frederic Lanchester in 1902 — the same year Louis Renault patented drum setups — didn't really become a factor on production vehicles until the 1950s. That's when they began appearing on the likes of British sports cars from Jensen and Austin-Healey, as well as on the legendary Citroën DS. (The Brits were the first to break through on the track as well, fielding a trio of Jaguar C-Type racers at the 1953 running of Le Mans — where they just missed sweeping the podium by finishing first, second, and fourth.)

Disc brakes made particular sense in those kinds of applications since they can provide better stopping performance than drums — which makes them better for enthusiasts — yet are also more expensive, meaning they're more palatable to buyers of premium cars like the DS. The Goddess, remember, additionally featured such advanced-for-their-time technologies as a self-leveling hydro-pneumatic suspension.

As far as U.S. automakers go, disc brakes had a similar debut, first appearing on sporty and/or upscale rides. For instance, Crosley unsuccessfully experimented with disc brakes in 1949 on its Hotshot roadster, and the Studebaker Avanti introduced front discs in 1963. Yet only two domestic vehicles, from a single brand, offered them on all four corners during the decade: Four-wheel disc brakes became standard for the 1965 Chevrolet Corvette and were a limited-production option with the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro.