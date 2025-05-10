The C2 Corvette Designer Created A Shockingly Quick, Wind Tunnel-Tested RV That Used Its Exhaust System To Incinerate Your Poop

Even if the Rectrans Discoverer was the ultimate driver's RV, it still had to be an RV, and the designers didn't skimp on those features, either. For example, while a lot of RVs store your poop in a tank for you to empty later, this one had a Thermasan waste disposal system that used the heat from the exhaust to incinerate your waste before it escaped out the back. Sadly, as much as I wish I could tell you shooting poop into the exhaust was a Rectrans original invention or that the Discoverer was the first RV to use it, it was actually invented by the Thetford Corporation and was offered on several other RVs at the time.

In fact, while it doesn't mention the Rectrans Discoverer, our old RV-loving pal Mercedes Streeter wrote all about the Thermasan waste incinerator over on The Autopian. You know, if you absolutely must learn more about how old RVs got rid of your poop via the exhaust pipe — and I'm assuming you do. As it turns out, she also wrote an entire deep dive on the Rectrans Discoverer that you should also go read, because we like Mercedes, and also, you'll learn even more about this unnecessarily fast, poop-burning RV built by the guy who hired John DeLorean and the guy who designed the C2 Corvette.

Arguably, the best thing about the Discoverer is that it was actually pretty good? It reportedly drove well and offered great visibility. You also got room to sleep six people and all the amenities you'd expect in an RV, such as a kitchen, shower and even double vanities. Sadly, that wasn't enough to keep it around for long, and after going on sale in 1971, production ended in 1974. Still, they managed to sell about 3,300 examples, which really isn't bad, especially since the $17,000 MSRP would be about $130,000 today after adjusting for inflation.

It's also incredibly weird, and at least around here, weird will always be cool.