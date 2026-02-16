6.7L Cummins Vs. 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel Engines: What Are The Differences?

If you ever want to start an argument between diesel enthusiasts, just bring up the topic of the 6.7 Cummins and PowerStroke diesel engines and see the sparks fly. It's a rivalry as old as time itself. Both the 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel and Ford Power Stroke engines are titans of the diesel world, and they're known for their prodigious torque outputs, towing prowess, and loyal fan following. One is an Indiana-born straight-six engine that's a staple in Ram trucks, while the other is Ford's beloved V8 seen in its Super Duty pickups. On paper, they do share a few similarities, but there aren't many beyond their displacements.

The Cummins 6.7-liter turbo diesel was introduced in 2007 as a replacement for the 5.9-liter turbo diesel, which was a favorite among Ram pickups. You can even find it under the hood of the 2027 Ram Power Wagon, a diesel-powered off-roader. The 6.7 shared the 5.9's robust cast iron block but featured advancements in performance and had longer service intervals. The engine received an update in 2013, which boosted torque output while seeing a 10% improvement in fuel efficiency. In 2019, the fifth-generation Ram HD got a new engine block made from lighter compacted graphite iron and an updated fuel management system, which pushed peak torque to over 1,000 pound-feet.

The Ford 6.7-liter Power Stroke engine, meanwhile, was introduced in 2011 as a replacement for the 6.4-liter Navistar engines. This was Ford's homegrown V8, code named the "Scorpion" and featuring its own compacted graphite iron block alongside Bosch high-pressure fuel injection. Today, the engine pushes out close to 1,200 pound-feet of torque.