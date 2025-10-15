These Cummins Engines Can Run On Biodiesel

If you watched the MythBusters drive an old Mercedes diesel fueled with used cooking oil, you probably wondered why we don't do that all the time with all diesels. After all, Cummins B-series are the oldest engines still being produced today, and aren't they hardy enough to handle fry oil? The U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) has a short paper on straight vegetable oil (SVO) as a diesel substitute, and the gist is that vegetable oils are more viscous than petroleum-based diesel, are more reactive to oxygen, and exhibit long-term operational and durability issues.

That's not to say that vegetable oil has no place in your Cummins-powered Ram, but it needs transesterification to make crude biodiesel, which is then refined into stable and consistent biodiesel. Pre-heating the SVO thins it out so it won't gum up the works as much, as the DoE paper shows that SVO can actually increase engine deposits. Stable biodiesel can still have nasty effects on an engine, though, so it's usually blended with regular diesel. Common ratios are B5 (5% biodiesel) and B20 (20% biodiesel), with B100 (100% biodiesel) being used for some fleet vehicles.

Now, let's get to those biodiesel-loving (or at least accepting) Cummins offerings. Every Cummins automotive/industrial engine can take B5. Furthermore, all on-highway engines happily gulp B20, including any ISX CM570 made after January 2002, all 6.7-liter Cummins-powered Ram pickups, the ISM, ISL, ISV 5.0, ISB, and the rest of the ISX lineup made after January 2007. Most of the company's off-highway/MerCruiser diesel marine engines made after January 2007 and high horsepower off-highway/marine engines made after January 2008 can also handle B20. The QSK95 and some generator engines can use B100.