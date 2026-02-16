These Are The New Cars Our Readers Would Buy With A $50,000 Budget

Last week my colleague Andy Kalmowitz asked our wonderful readers to share which new cars you would buy with a $50,000 budget. That figure is just about the average price for new cars in the U.S. — in January it went down slightly to a still-high $49,191 — and there's a lot of different sorts of new cars to choose from at that price. Andy's example was a good one: the Honda Civic Type R, which still just comes in under the $50,000 mark for the 2026 model year.

Normally Andy would be rounding up his favorite answers himself, but he's currently on vacation with his fiancée in Paris, so I'm covering it for him this time. (How annoying and selfish of him, I know.) Luckily you lot came up with a great variety of answers, so I had a lot to choose from when picking my favorites. Keep reading to see what new cars your fellow Jalops would buy with a $50,000 budget — oh, and if it were me, I'd spent that fifty grand on a Mercedes-Benz CLA EV.