What New Car Are You Buying With A $50,000 Budget?

Cars are pretty damn expensive rigth now, with new data from Kelley Blue Book showing that the average new car carried an MSRP of $51,288 in January. It was the 10th month in a row where average asking prices were above $50,000. Sure, transaction prices were a bit more reasonable at $49,191 in January, but for all intents and purposes, the average new car costs about 50-large. That got me thinking about today's question.

With a $50,000 budget, what new car would you buy today? I know, I know. You're going to talk all about how that's too much money for the average car or whatever, but that's not what I'm interested in talking about. I'm just here to give you 50,000 U.S. dollars and let your imagination run wild. There's no parameters for what car you can choose. It can be a sedan, SUV, wagon, sports car — whatever. I don't really care. The only stipulation is that it has to cost less than $50,000, including destination.