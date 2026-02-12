What New Car Are You Buying With A $50,000 Budget?
Cars are pretty damn expensive rigth now, with new data from Kelley Blue Book showing that the average new car carried an MSRP of $51,288 in January. It was the 10th month in a row where average asking prices were above $50,000. Sure, transaction prices were a bit more reasonable at $49,191 in January, but for all intents and purposes, the average new car costs about 50-large. That got me thinking about today's question.
With a $50,000 budget, what new car would you buy today? I know, I know. You're going to talk all about how that's too much money for the average car or whatever, but that's not what I'm interested in talking about. I'm just here to give you 50,000 U.S. dollars and let your imagination run wild. There's no parameters for what car you can choose. It can be a sedan, SUV, wagon, sports car — whatever. I don't really care. The only stipulation is that it has to cost less than $50,000, including destination.
My choice
My pick for this answer is the obvious and correct one: it's the Honda Civic Type R. In reality, I'd probably spend the extra couple of grand and go with the Acura Integra Tpye S (I hate the Type R's wing, and I want heated seats), but I'm a man of my word, and I must stick to my under-$50,000 budget. Luckily, the CTR can be had for as little as $48,090, including destination.
For what you're getting, it's a hell of a car. It's practical, comfortable, fast, fun, has a great manual transmission and it's handsome. Sure, it seems kind of wild that a Civic hatchback could cost nearly $50,000, but that's the world we're living in. I don't make the rules. I just adapt to them.
If you think you can come up with a better sub-$50,000 new car than me, head on down below and sound off. As always, I'll award extra points and kisses to those whp explain their answers. Oh, and if you say "none of them," I'm going to ban you.