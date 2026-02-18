Why Texas Leads The US On Interstate Fatalities (And It's Not Just Bad Drivers)

Texas is the second-largest state in the nation. However, with 683,533 miles of roads, it ranks No. 1 in the U.S. According to the Department of Transportation's National Center for Statistics and Analysis (DOT HS 813 756), an estimated 1,851 people were killed in Texas car crashes during the first half of 2025 alone.

When such numbers are put in a wider context, it means at least one person has died on Texas roads every day since 2020. An analysis by the Ross and Scalise law firm estimates that roughly 62% of deaths occur on highways and interstates alone. Some stretches, such as the notorious I-45, I-35, I-10, and I-20, are among the most dangerous roads in the country. But why does Texas lead the U.S. in interstate fatalities?

Speeding is a major contributing factor in roughly one-third of all traffic fatalities in Texas. Vast roads, high speed limits, heavy commercial truck traffic, a population of more than 30 million, and poor response times in rural areas all contribute to an environment where high-speed crashes are more likely to occur.