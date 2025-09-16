The Best All-Season Tires You Can Buy, According To Tyre Reviews
For the absolute best performance in extreme weather conditions, you want a dedicated set of winter tires that you swap with a set of summer tires once the temperatures warm up. That can be annoying, especially since it requires the space to store the tires you aren't using, but it's also often unnecessary. After all, all-season and all-weather tires continue to get better, and not everyone lives in an area where the temperatures get low enough to justify buying winter tires. But what all-season tires should you actually buy?
It can be difficult to compare tires yourself, since you probably don't have the budget to rent a test track and then put multiple sets of competing tires through their paces, and neither does Jalopnik (at least not anymore). Thankfully, our friends over at Tyre [sic] Reviews do, though, and they just released a comparison test that includes a long list of all-season tires you might be considering. As always, the car you own, the kind of driving you do, the weather you deal with at home and your personal budget will ultimately determine which tire is the best for you, so you can also head over to the results page and adjust the weighting to get more personalized results.
Additionally, not every tire included in this test is available in the U.S., so not all these results will be applicable to our mostly U.S.-based readers, or you may simply have to find the equivalent tire offered in the U.S. With that out of the way, though, let's take a look at which tires came out on top in this comparison test.
Best all-season tires compared
The Bridgestone Turanza All Season 6 came in third, and while this specific tire also doesn't appear to be offered in the U.S., Bridgestone does offer several all-season Turanzas here, including the Turanza Prestige, which is likely the closest equivalent. It performed incredibly well in wet conditions, while also doing better than expected in the snow and also providing excellent dry handling. As far as downsides go, it wasn't the quietest tire tested, had high rolling resistance and could have been quieter.
Second place, however, went to the Continental AllSeasonContact 2, which performed very well in most tests and proved to be well-balanced across all categories. It also had the lowest rolling resistance of any tire tested, which should be great for fuel economy, even if it was a little loud and had below-average aquaplaning resistance. If you live in the U.S., though, you're out of luck, because it doesn't appear that Continental plans to offer it here.
First place went to the Pirelli Cinturato All Season SF3, which, at worst, performed average (in snow traction and rolling resistance) and offered incredible performance overall, including the best snow handling, as well as the quickest dry handling lap. Like the other tires, though, it doesn't appear to be available in the U.S., and there's no clear U.S. equivalent.
So why even write about this video at all if so many of the tires tested aren't available for most of our readers? Because while they weren't able to get the Michelin CrossClimate3 or 3 Sport for this specific test, if you plug in the previous testing data, the CrossClimate3 Sport would have been the overall winner. Which means, even if you can't get your hands on a set right this moment, they'll almost definitely be worth the wait.