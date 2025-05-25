Semi-Truck Blind Spots Are Terrifying. Here's How To Stay Out Of Them

Every driver has probably experienced the feeling of white-knuckling the wheel while coasting beside a hulking 18-wheeler, your sedan suddenly feeling more like a tricycle on the highway. You try to casually glance over, hoping the trucker knows you're there, but deep down, you're wondering, "Can they even see me?" Sometimes it feels like they're a sneeze away from merging right into your side panel.

The anxiety isn't just paranoia. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, large trucks were involved in over 4,500 fatal crashes in 2024, and being caught in a truck's blind spot is a great way to end up as one of these grisly semi-truck fatality statistics. If you've never driven a car, you need to know that a blind spot is any area around a vehicle where the driver can't see you, and on a truck, these areas are many — huge no-go zones on both sides, in the front, and directly behind.

The right side in particular is a danger zone. If you're hanging out there, you're basically invisible to the truck driver. Combined with the truck's inability to make quick corrections or brake fast in an emergency, driving in a trucker's blind spot is a recipe for disaster. But you need not drive in fear. There are a few smart ways to dodge danger and stay in the clear.