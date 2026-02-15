This City Is Taking On Dangerous E-Bike Riders By Fining Their Parents

E-bikes are a fantastic way to get around, offering plenty of practical mobility while massively cutting a person's consumption of oil and contribution to climate change. But e-bikes also have a darker side: They offer kids, who love to do moron shenanigans on two wheels, more power at less money than ever before. Now, jurisdictions are starting to crack down on such behavior, and Irvine, California is the latest among them.

Local outlet Voice of OC reported the new moves from the Irvine City Council, which are on their way to becoming hard and fast regulations. The city is taking a number of approaches towards curbing e-bike recklessness, from heavy fines for unruly behavior to possible impounding of bikes — even threatening to hold minor riders' parents liable. Many of the changes focus around speed limits on bike trails, which are likely an easy change for the city to both make and enforce in a fair manner.