Land Moto District ADV Is The End Of The Beginner Bike As We Know It, And I Feel Fine

There is one particular, verifiable manner in which the kids are not in fact alright: They're not buying motorcycles. This is a problem if you're a company that sells motorcycles, as they all keep whining in every investor meeting, but it's also an issue if you're an enthusiast — this community you love, this activity that you want to share with others, is at risk of dying out. Unless, of course, you ask the kids themselves. They'll tell you something else entirely.

Gen Z and Gen Alpha are buying fewer motorcycles, that's true, but there's something else they're buying in spades: E-bikes. Not just the civilized pedal-assist dentist-movers from companies like Specialized, but Alibaba specials with sketchy batteries and upgraded motors. The modern hot rod, the modern cafe racer, is the e-bike, and Land Moto understands that. The folks in Ohio are working on building a factory custom — the District ADV, our modern, two-wheeled GTO.

Full Disclosure: Former Jalop Bradley Brownell, now in PR at Land Moto, asked me if I'd like to take a spin on the company's prototype District ADV while he was in New York for the holidays. I returned all of it except half of the front brake lever to him, after dropping the bike in almost exactly the same manner that he had a day earlier. We're not so different, current Jalops and former Jalops.