A Bunch Of Teens On Bikes Are Riding Around Los Angeles And Attacking Drivers
Wild things happen in Los Angeles because of the city's car centric nature, from road-raging Tesla drivers to high-speed crashes and dangerous side shows. Unfortunately the city has seen more of its fair share of on-road violence, and it's not just people in cars that are committing it. Recently a group of bike-riding teens have been attacking motorists in Los Angeles, and the incidents have been caught on video.
A violent group of underage cyclists
The Los Angeles Times reports that a large group of 20 to 30 bicyclists have been going around LA attacking drivers, and authorities estimate the perpetrators range in age from 16 to 18 years old. According to The Times and an LAPD release, on February 22 the punk teens attacked a man in Beverly Hills in broad daylight.
"The attack unfolded at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Carrillo Drive in the Carthay neighborhood east of Beverly Hills on Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department announced in a news release. A fight broke out and the driver, outnumbered by the group, fell to the ground where he was punched and kicked, video of the attack showed. The group eventually rode away south on Carrillo Drive after witnesses approached them to try and stop the fight, according to police."
The man was reportedly treated for his injuries and declined to go to a local hospital. Authorities say the incident happened after an argument erupted between the driver and the teens — apparently, the teens had hit and kicked the driver's car, so he confronted them. Once he got out of his car he was jumped by the group, and the teens only stopped when someone else intervened, who KTLA describes as an individual who was "ex-military."
This isn't the first time a cycling group has attacked a driver
The Times says this is at least the third time in recent months that an incident involving a cycling group has happened. In August 2024, a driver and his car were attacked in downtown LA when he tried to pass them in traffic. After getting out of his car to confront them, he said he was surrounded by the teens and ran off. When he came back to check on his car, he said they had "ransacked and vandalized" it, and when he tried to stop them he was jumped.
Another incident happened in January in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles. In a video that was captured on social media, one of the cyclists is recording as a white Mercedes sedan blasts through the group of cyclists, narrowly missing some of them. That instance doesn't look as if it ended with a confrontation between the cyclists and the driver, at least.
These incidents have attracted the attention of local officials. Los Angeles Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky represents the district of the most recent attack, and in a statement she said she was "deeply disturbed" by what happened and is asking anyone with any more information about what happened to come forward. "I know that this incident has shaken many in our community, and I want to assure you that we take these concerns very seriously. Violence has no place in our city, and those responsible must be held accountable," Yaroslavsky said.