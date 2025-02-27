A Bunch Of Teens On Bikes Are Riding Around Los Angeles And Attacking Drivers

The Los Angeles Times reports that a large group of 20 to 30 bicyclists have been going around LA attacking drivers, and authorities estimate the perpetrators range in age from 16 to 18 years old. According to The Times and an LAPD release, on February 22 the punk teens attacked a man in Beverly Hills in broad daylight.

"The attack unfolded at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Carrillo Drive in the Carthay neighborhood east of Beverly Hills on Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department announced in a news release. A fight broke out and the driver, outnumbered by the group, fell to the ground where he was punched and kicked, video of the attack showed. The group eventually rode away south on Carrillo Drive after witnesses approached them to try and stop the fight, according to police."

The man was reportedly treated for his injuries and declined to go to a local hospital. Authorities say the incident happened after an argument erupted between the driver and the teens — apparently, the teens had hit and kicked the driver's car, so he confronted them. Once he got out of his car he was jumped by the group, and the teens only stopped when someone else intervened, who KTLA describes as an individual who was "ex-military."