Where Are All The Cheap E-Bikes?

Look at the used market, from the mechanic-certified frames of Upway to the questionable maintenance of Facebook Marketplace, and prices seem to barely drop from new. $1,000 is a hard floor for the market, and prices climb quickly — there's clearly a lot of demand for ebikes. Yet, after years of micromobility revolutions, still no company manufactures a safe, cheap ebike. Can you imagine if Cannondale dipped into its parts bin and made a regular-looking Class 3 bike with a removable battery for $600? If Trek tapped those decades-running supply chains for some cheap frames and wheels, and put together a basic 28-mph commuter for $400? Nothing fancy, no Bluetooth or apps or Brembo brakes, just a way for apartment-dwellers to get around safely, easily, and cheaply.

As it stands, the market pushes buyers with less to spend into questionable, unsafe bikes. I can find all manner of pedal-assist bikes on Alibaba or Temu for $500, all without any safety certification on their batteries — the kinds of certifications that stop bikes from burning apartments down. The speed, too, is a safety issue. Studies show that differences in speed between vehicles sharing a road are a statistical cause of crashes, and many of New York's streets are shared between bikes and cars. A bike that can do the 25-mph speed limit is safer than one that can't.

The future of personal mobility shouldn't be autonomous EVs, it should be e-bikes. E-bikes that are lightweight, that don't spew tire microplastics into the environment, that require little power to move a person from point A to point B. But, in the sort of urban environments that encourage the short trips at which e-bikes excel, the cost of reputable and safe brands is often a nonstarter. It's 2025. Where are the cheap, safe e-bikes?