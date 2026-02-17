Tire Dry Rot: What It Is, Why It Happens, And How To Stop It

Every tire will succumb to the effects of aging, UV, and weather exposure, and no amount of care can stop tires from eventually developing sidewall cracks. Then again, you can somehow delay the inevitable, and it won't take much. First off, you'd be doing your car a huge favor by parking in the shade whenever possible, since intense UV and sun exposure can hasten rubber degradation. If you have tire covers, use them to your advantage to protect the rubber from weathering and deterioration. Meanwhile, maintaining the correct tire pressure and driving the car often will keep the tires flexible and ready for any road trip.

In truth, you won't ever have to think about dry rotting the tires of your daily driver, since you'll most likely replace them before they start going bad. More concerning is storing tires long-term, since doing it wrong will most certainly lead to dry rot and permanent damage. The trick is to clean the tires before storage, wrap them individually in airtight bags, and stack them carefully in a cool and dry area of the house or garage.

And if you happen to discover your tire's sidewall and treads are slowly developing cracks or some parts of the tire are beginning to fade or discolor, those are among the telltale signs you need new tires, and it includes balding treads and noticeable bulges on the tire, respectively. Finally, make it a habit to rotate the tires every 5,000 or so miles and to visually inspect for bulges, cracks, or uneven wear.