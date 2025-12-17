How To Store Tires Long Term Without Ruining Them

Okay, let's say you have a separate wheel-and-tire combo for summer or winter driving. After removing the tires from the vehicle, clean them with mild soapy water using a sponge or a wheel brush. If you're up for it, grab a bottle of wheel cleaner or asphalt remover like the Stoner Car Care Tarminator to rid the wheels and tires of harmful tar, tree sap, asphalt, and other stubborn stains.

Rinse thoroughly with clean water and wipe dry with a microfiber cloth afterward. As to whether you should add tire dressing or tire black on the sidewalls before storing them, we prefer not to. Tires already have anti-ozonants in the rubber compound to combat ozone exposure and cracking. The funny thing is, those same anti-ozonants that protect the rubber can also cause the sidewalls to turn brown — something referred to as tire blooming.

The next step is to fill each tire with air, ideally to the recommended tire pressure, before wrapping them in airtight plastic bags. Use tape to seal the bag shut. You can skip this step if you don't have large leaf bags or yard bags, but bagging them helps keep dust, dirt, and other contaminants off the wheels during long-term storage.

Finally, we get to the point of whether to hang, stand, or stack the tires. If the tires are mounted on wheels, the best method is to hang them on hooks or racks. The alternative is to stack them, but avoid stacking too high, and pay attention if the tires have white lettering on the sidewalls. If they do, stack with white facing white, or bag each tire before stacking to prevent the lettering from staining.