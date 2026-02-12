ICE Continues Keeping St. Paul Safe With High-Speed Pursuit Causing Multi-Vehicle Crash

Minneapolis-St. Paul residents continue to pay the price for Operation Metro Surge. A high-speed pursuit involving an ICE agent resulted in a three-car wreck just outside Nina's Coffee Cafe, reports the Minnesota Reformer. The incident took place in St. Paul's Cathedral Hill neighborhood, a residential area with several restaurants and a great deal of foot traffic.

Witnesses reported a red Toyota Prius speeding by, pursued by a federal agent in a sedan. "If I wasn't so slow just getting out of my own vehicle, I'd have been hit," witness Brandon Reader told the Minnesota Reformer. The Prius crashed into two cars at an intersection before coming to rest in a snowbank. The driver, who witnesses said looked "Arab or Latino," climbed out the window, ran, and jumped over a fence. The agent ran after the suspect, without checking on anyone else involved in the crash, and caught him quickly.

Additional ICE agents poured into the area, as well as impromptu protesters, while St. Paul police performed crowd control and took statements from witnesses. An ambulance arrived about 20 minutes later, and wheeled the man who ICE had detained away on a gurney completely covered by a sheet. Although ICE doesn't have a great track record when it comes to detainee safety, police and firefighters say the man had non-life-threatening injuries.