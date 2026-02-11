'F1: The Movie' Is Getting A Sequel Because Hollywood Needs To Bleed Every Piece Of IP Dry

Brad Pitt is 62 years old, man. It was absurd that Pitt's Sonny Hayes would win a race in a mid-pack car—sorry, spoilers—in "F1: The Movie" when it released last summer, but to believe that he's still a competitive racer in whatever sequel Jerry Bruckheimer and the studio writers can come up with over the next couple of years will be beyond the pale. But, because the Apple Studios film made more than $630 million at the box office (against a rumored half-billion dollar budget, mind you), and was nominated for four Oscars (including Best Picture, which is bonkers), it's being greenlit for a sequel, reports Motorsport.

I really hope that the plot of this film sees Pitt move to a managerial role, or maybe he just drops by for a cameo while on his way to compete at Dakar or something.

The 2025 blockbuster smash Formula 1 drama, itself a mixture of various movie tropes set to a jetset backdrop, was filmed during real races across two seasons of competition in 2023 and 2024. Even if the team started filming this year, a similar schedule would put this film's release in the summer of 2028 at the earliest. There's just no way Pitt can carry a racing movie at 65, I refuse to believe it. Then again, after the success of "Top Gun: Maverick," the old guys still have the juice.

Part of the joy of filming the F1 movie during the season is that the shooting team were actually able to get real live audiences and real live on-track battles playing out in front of their cameras. It's a technique that dates back to John Frankenheimer's "Grand Prix" in 1966, and works just as well in big 2026.