Formula 1 Moving To Apple TV+ Would Be Good For The Sport But Great For Apple

It's no secret that Formula One's popularity in the U.S. is blooming, with the sport having more than doubled its stateside viewership since Netflix first aired its F1-based reality docudrama "Drive To Survive" in 2019. Across that time, the series has been reliably broadcast on the Disney-owned ABC family of networks, typically presented commercial-free on ESPN. With the average race drawing around 1.5 million American viewers, that is a pretty substantial haul of eyeballs. ESPN reportedly contracted to broadcast F1 for around $75 million per year, but that contract is coming to an end and the series wants more money for its increasingly popular racing product. According to reports from The Athletic, ESPN has bowed out of negotiations to keep the series on its network, as Apple reportedly offered $150-$200 million per season for the broadcast rights.

Apple has recently seen first hand what a success the F1 circus has become in America, debuting the Brad Pitt-led "F1 The Movie" last month to great hype and reasonable box office success. I'm sure there's a boardroom out there somewhere with an Apple exec talking to someone at Formula One saying words like "synergy" and "potential." With Apple's much bigger bid, it looks like F1 will be moving to the Apple TV+ streaming app, with F1 hoping to cash in on a bunch more money and Apple hoping to drag a few hundred thousand F1 fans to sign up for an Apple TV+ account. Even if you don't have an Apple TV+ subscription, this is probably a good move for the series.