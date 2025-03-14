Brad Pitt's 'F1' Has A Nonsensical Plot, But I Can't Look Away From The Trailer

Do I plan to see "F1" on IMAX opening night? You better believe it. Do I believe it's going to make any money, though? Not a chance. We're talking about a movie that reportedly cost more than $300 million to make, and it could easily be far higher than that. No one knows. EW reports they did stuff like buy six F2 cars for the film and have Brad Pitt actually driving more than 180 mph on track. That kind of stuff ain't cheap. I mean, just imagine how much it costs to insure Brad Pitt driving that fast.

That's also before you add in marketing costs, which they're clearly also spending an absurd amount of money on. If this thing doesn't make at least $1 billion at the box office, it doesn't even have a chance of breaking even. No one is going to shed a tear about a bunch of already-wealthy people not getting their money back, and I appreciate them being willing to burn a ton of cash to give us what looks to be an absolutely gorgeous movie. It's also just a little sad to think we probably won't get another racing movie made with actual race cars driving on an actual track ever again.

From here on out, it's probably nothing but green screens and CGI, and that's never going to look nearly as good.