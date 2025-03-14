Brad Pitt's 'F1' Has A Nonsensical Plot, But I Can't Look Away From The Trailer
Brad Pitt's F1 movie is almost here. It's been in the works for years, has faced all sorts of setbacks and may end up being the most expensive film ever made, but on June 27, 2025, you'll finally be able to give it a watch. Will it be any good? Will it just be "Days of Thunder" with a taller lead driver and a bigger budget? We'll have to wait another couple months to find out, but to tide you over until the movie lands in theaters, Warner Bros. just released the official trailer, and it looks good.
Title? Well, it's very creatively called "F1". Plot? It's not exactly the most original racing story ever told. Brad Pitt plays a driver whose promising career ended with a crash but
comes out of retirement to do one last job returns to F1 "for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world." Visuals? That's where this trailer, and presumably the entire film, really shines. Even if it isn't the best-written movie ever made, I don't get the feeling anyone is going to complain about sitting back for two hours to watch attractive people go fast in loud cars.
Don't expect a sequel
Do I plan to see "F1" on IMAX opening night? You better believe it. Do I believe it's going to make any money, though? Not a chance. We're talking about a movie that reportedly cost more than $300 million to make, and it could easily be far higher than that. No one knows. EW reports they did stuff like buy six F2 cars for the film and have Brad Pitt actually driving more than 180 mph on track. That kind of stuff ain't cheap. I mean, just imagine how much it costs to insure Brad Pitt driving that fast.
That's also before you add in marketing costs, which they're clearly also spending an absurd amount of money on. If this thing doesn't make at least $1 billion at the box office, it doesn't even have a chance of breaking even. No one is going to shed a tear about a bunch of already-wealthy people not getting their money back, and I appreciate them being willing to burn a ton of cash to give us what looks to be an absolutely gorgeous movie. It's also just a little sad to think we probably won't get another racing movie made with actual race cars driving on an actual track ever again.
From here on out, it's probably nothing but green screens and CGI, and that's never going to look nearly as good.