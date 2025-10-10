This Hearing Aid-Colored 1992 Oldsmobile Silhouette Is So Bad It's Good

I tend to be a big fan of polarizing, zany cars that are otherwise generally understood to be ugly, funky, or downright heinous. This 1992 Oldsmobile Silhouette is a prime example, and it's currently listed for auction on Cars & Bids. Yes, it is blessed by some of the most polarizing styling of the past 40 years, but I love it. This particular Silhouette is finished in a strange, buttery hue of hearing-aid beige called Canyon Yellow that, when combined with its body-length contrasting black decals and 15-inch basket-weave wheels, come together to form one something truly unique.

Why someone would preserve a pale yellow Dustbuster minivan is beyond me, but I'm so glad to see that someone did. The Silhouette was the most luxury-oriented GM APV van, in case you didn't get luxurious vibes from its lavish Camel Beige leather interior. This particular Silhouette is up for auction with no reserve, with low-for-its-age mileage at 94,800, and an accident-free CarFax report. If you're looking for a car to impress your friends and neighbors, you should look elsewhere. If you're looking for a car to impress the most annoying people at Radwood (like me) then you need to buy this van.