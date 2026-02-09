Volvo's Svelte C40 Recharge Is The Best Looking Car Nobody Talks About

It has become more challenging for automotive designers to produce design-forward cars thanks to crash safety mandates and fuel economy regulations, but it's not impossible. Cars like the Lexus LC500, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo manage to look great while still meeting regulatory requirements, but the list of truly good-looking new cars isn't especially flush. Volvo is one humble company that has a lineup of rather handsome vehicles, but one model in particular lives rent free in my mind as one of the best-looking modern cars: the C40 Recharge.

If you're unfamiliar with the C40, don't feel bad. It's not exactly a popular vehicle, or one that has received much media attention in a while. We attended the first drive event for the C40 five years ago and quite liked the car despite its nearly $60,000 price tag. We haven't written anything else about it since then, though, and neither have many other outlets.

Volvo

The C40 is effectively a coupe-ified version of Volvo's also-handsome XC40 Recharge/EX40 compact electric crossover, and though I'm not usually fond of slant-back crossovers, I can't ignore the C40's svelte design. It never was a big seller during its short three-year production run, with under 1,500 units sold during its final year in 2024.