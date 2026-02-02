This 22,000-Mile 1988 Buick Riviera T-Type Looks Brand New And Has A Functional Cathode Ray Touchscreen

We love coming across low mileage, unreasonably well-kept examples of otherwise forgettable cars, but this burgundy-on-burgundy 1988 Buick Riviera T-Type with just 22,000 miles on its digital odometer is a rarity among rarities, and it's listed for auction on Bring A Trailer with no reserve. Earlier versions of Buick's Riviera are clear collector classics, but nobody talks much about these seventh-generation Rivieras, which shared a platform with the Oldsmobile Toronado and Cadillac's El Dorado and Seville.

These days, most of the GM E-body models are likely either rusted husks of their former selves rotting away in junk yards, or they're about to tick over to 300,000 miles and the original interior color is unidentifiable after being subjected to decades of perming chemicals and Virginia Slim Menthol smoke.

DJAutos/ Bring A Trailer

That makes this Riviera's condition all the more remarkable. It looks like it just rolled off the production line inside and out, with immaculate reversible seat cushion inserts, curb-rashless wheels, no rust, and only some minor wear on the driver's arm rest. Its oh-so-'80s cathode ray touchscreen control unit even looks brand new, which is an early technology feature that is known to go wrong.