How To Know When To Replace And When To Reuse Cylinder Head Bolts

Many don't give a second thought to cylinder head bolts once they're taken out of an engine, thinking of them as just another set of fasteners. But they have a much bigger role, maintaining a consistent clamping force on the head gasket and holding the cylinder head tightly against the engine block. These bolts are engineered to stretch a bit when tightened. This lets them store energy that keeps the joint sealed when the engine is under load. As the engine goes through its paces, a lot of heat and pressure are generated, and the clamping force must be able to withstand that.

To replace or to reuse depends entirely on how much the bolt has stretched. Modern engines mostly use torque-to-yield (TTY) bolts, designed to stretch beyond their elastic limit when installed. While it does help them achieve uniform clamping, stretching a bolt past its elastic range permanently deforms it. You can't expect it to achieve the same clamping force if reused. Standard bolts stretch within their elastic range, meaning the bolt returns to its original shape once removed, much like a spring.