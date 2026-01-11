What Are Torque-To-Yield Bolts And Why Do Automakers Use Them?

Torque-to-yield (TTY) bolts, also known as angle torque or stretch bolts, are fasteners designed to be tightened beyond their elastic range and into a controlled yield zone. Their job is to apply a very precise and consistent clamping load and keep it there.

All bolts stretch when tightened. In a conventional bolt, that stretch stays within the elastic phase. TTY bolts have a different working principle. Their tightening continues past the elastic limit, which causes them to physically deform. At this point, the bolt is permanently stretched and will not return to its original length.

To reach this controlled stretch, TTY bolts are not tightened to a final torque figure. Instead, they are brought to a tight base value to seat the components, then turned a specified number of degrees. Because the stretch is permanent, torque-to-yield bolts are single-use fasteners. Once removed, they must be replaced, making them one of those car parts you should never cheap out on.