How To Remove A Stuck Bolt (Without Breaking It)

There are very few things we find more frustrating than starting what should be a simple part swap, only to snap off a bolt. That's an automotive lesson some of us have learned the hard way. What should be an easy job ends up taking twice as long — not fun!

What causes a bolt to get stuck in the first place? Rust is often the culprit, especially if the bolt has been exposed to the salt that gets thrown on icy roads in the winter, and it certainly doesn't help if the bolt frequently gets wet. There's also something called Galvanic corrosion. Galvanic corrosion happens when two different metals, like a stainless steel bolt and aluminum components, are connected electrically and exposed to an electrolyte like moisture from a 12-volt battery or saltwater. Of course, humans can cause stuck bolts as well, thanks to things like overtightening or the improper use of a thread locker, like Loctite.

So, how do you get one of these stubborn bolts out without snapping it off? There are penetrating oils and lubricants like WD-40 and PB Blaster that can help. Technique, like rocking the bolt back and forth a little at a time, is important, too. You can also try tapping on the fastener just hard enough to knock the rust off, applying some heat to the bolt, or using a cheater bar. Depending on the situation, you may need to use a combination of these methods.