Salvage Title Cars Are Appearing On Dealer Lots As An 'Affordable' Alternative

Even dealers agree new cars are too expensive these days, which is why some dealers are resorting to something they would never have considered just a few years ago: selling cars with salvage titles. We're not talking about something sleazy like claiming a car has a clean history when it doesn't, but being completely honest about a car's checkered past, and offering it at a discounted price.

The average new car costs over $50,000 these days. Decent used cars are becoming unaffordable as well. Those with lesser means (in other words, the bottom 90 percent) have few options left besides private sales or the discount used car lot. That's why some dealers are willing to consider offering cars with salvage or rebuilt titles that they would not have put on their lots before, according to Automotive News.

In the past, most totaled cars suffered extensive body and structural damage that made them either unsafe to repair or cost more to fix correctly than the car was worth. But these days, cars have many expensive sensors in bumpers and grills that often bear the brunt of an impact. Some cars are now getting totaled because the electronics cost too much to replace on an otherwise rebuildable vehicle. Tariffs on steel and aluminum haven't helped, either, driving up the cost of repairing relatively minor body damage and causing some cars that wouldn't have been totaled before to get totaled now.