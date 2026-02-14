4 Kei Sports Cars That Prove You Don't Need Big Power To Have Fun

What do a little kei Honda Beat, the Corvette Z06, the Ferrari LaFerrari, and the McLaren F1 have in common that makes all four true driver's cars? Obviously it's not power, trick suspension, or 0-60 times. No, it's mid-engine placement paired with rear-wheel drive, often among the most important defining characteristics of a sporty vehicle.

Placing the engine in the middle of the vehicle dramatically improves a car's balance. This helps all of these cars feel dynamic and gives them a classic "go-kart" feel when turning. And the Honda Beat shares an additional resemblance to the three supercars: a naturally aspirated engine with a rev-happy redline. In fact, the Beat's 8,100 rpm redline is 600 rpm higher than the F1's.

The Honda Beat was able to achieve such a high redline without the massive output of its supercar counterparts thanks to its Formula 1-derived Multi Throttle Responsive Engine Control (MTREC) system. It also pairs a short-throw five-speed manual gearbox with hydraulic rack and pinion steering. This gives it a level of tactile engagement that recalls the connected, mechanical feel you get in a McLaren F1 — just on a delightfully tiny kei-car scale.

The Beat was designed by none other than Pininfarina, a design company known for designing some of the greatest Ferraris of all time. Although it's not what you'd call fast, Jalopnik alum Doug DeMuro noted that "you kind of get the feeling like you're going fast," which often is enough to have fun. Another of our former writers even called the Honda Beat the best car she's ever owned.