What Kei Car Has The Best Name?

One of the other great things about kei cars is that they often have some pretty awesome names. That isn't always the case, and no one's getting that excited about a name like AZ-1, but at the very least, you have to admit Autozam was a hell of a name for an automaker. Still, on average, kei car names are way cooler than the vast majority of car names we get here in the U.S.

I mean, what gets you more excited, the prospect of driving a car called the SX-4 or one called the Cappuccino? Obviously we're all picking the Cappuccino, even if the SX-4 was the most affordable way to get all-wheel drive back when it was new.

That, of course, inevitably raises the question of which kei car has the best name. Is it the Suzuki Cappuccino? Maybe, but also maybe not. There are so many kei cars with so many different names, I get the feeling we're never going to agree on one single best kei car name. Still, that doesn't mean we shouldn't fight about it. As always, let us know which one you believe has the best name down in the comments, and maybe we'll be surprised. Maybe there really is one kei car we can all agree has the best name ever.