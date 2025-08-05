What Kei Car Has The Best Name?
A kei car isn't going to be the perfect car for everyone, but how can you not at least love the idea? They're tiny, practical, use their space incredibly efficiently, and perhaps most importantly of all, are typically adorable. Oh, and you can't forget they're also forbidden fruit here in the U.S., at least until they're old enough to import. Even then, there's no guarantee your state will let you register one. And what could be more desirable than a car The Man doesn't want you to drive?
Are you going to win any drag races behind the wheel of an Autozam AZ-1? Of course not, at least if you aren't drag racing any other kei cars, something that probably won't happen very often in the States. Also, while they aren't quick, they also aren't fast, so don't expect to take any kei cars you import on cross-country road trips. Unless you're patient enough to find a way to cross the country on roads where the speed limits are low enough that you can legally drive a kei car on them.
What's in a name?
One of the other great things about kei cars is that they often have some pretty awesome names. That isn't always the case, and no one's getting that excited about a name like AZ-1, but at the very least, you have to admit Autozam was a hell of a name for an automaker. Still, on average, kei car names are way cooler than the vast majority of car names we get here in the U.S.
I mean, what gets you more excited, the prospect of driving a car called the SX-4 or one called the Cappuccino? Obviously we're all picking the Cappuccino, even if the SX-4 was the most affordable way to get all-wheel drive back when it was new.
That, of course, inevitably raises the question of which kei car has the best name. Is it the Suzuki Cappuccino? Maybe, but also maybe not. There are so many kei cars with so many different names, I get the feeling we're never going to agree on one single best kei car name. Still, that doesn't mean we shouldn't fight about it. As always, let us know which one you believe has the best name down in the comments, and maybe we'll be surprised. Maybe there really is one kei car we can all agree has the best name ever.