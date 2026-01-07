Kei Campers Show You Don't Need A Bus To Live Large

Smaller RVs aren't unusual in the U.S., with over 10,500 class B vans sold in 2024 alone, according to Bish's. This type of recreational vehicle attracts singles and couples looking to hit the open road without all the extra dimensional bulk of a standard motorhome. Often made with premium materials and benefitting from a recent boost in their desirability, prices for some new class B vans have unfortunately risen into six figure territory. Even a van conversion (transforming a traditional work or passenger van into a livable space), can run upwards of $80,000 when you factor in the cost of the vehicle itself and the conversion, per Vanlifers.com.

However, Japan just may have the solution for those who want to travel America's roads without completely obliterating their wallet. Back in the late 1940s, in an effort to spur on domestic automobile sales, Japan drafted a unique light vehicle class called keijidosha. Often shortened today to just kei, these affordable options can't produce more than 64 horsepower, be wider than 4.85 feet, taller than 6.56 feet, or longer than 11.15 feet.

While not new in Japan, taking a kei truck and adding a camper space on the back is gaining attention in the States. Kei trucks are a far cry from some larger American options, such as a 1971 Ford Econoline conversion van turned epic 4x4 camping rig. While kei vehicles aren't sold in the U.S., you can import them (under the 25-year import rule), and with a keen sense of space-saving design, you can make a mini campervan into a cozy home on wheels.