Happy Wednesday, Now Please Enjoy These Sweet Autozam AZ-1 Photos
As long as you get the whole car in at least a few shots, it isn't hard to take better car photos than the ones you see on Facebook Marketplace. Taking great car photos, on the other hand, is far more difficult. If you want great photos of a car in motion, go ahead and double, if not triple, the difficulty, in part because you now need two drivers who know what they're doing. And yet, while this 1994 Autozam AZ-1 that's currently listed for sale on Cars & Bids may not sell for supercar money, the owner didn't just shell out for great photos. They even sprang for a little car-to-car action.
Sadly, the seller only included one of the car-to-car photos in the listing, but that doesn't mean the static shots aren't awesome, as well. If you're the photographer, or you know who took these photos, please let us know down in the comments so you can get proper credit here. Heck, go ahead and include a link to your other work, too. I may not know much about photography, but something tells me whoever made this AZ-1 look so good has plenty of other excellent photos in their portfolio. And if you happen to want to share a few more car-to-car shots from this shoot, I certainly won't complain.
One good looking AZ-1
Of course, it doesn't hurt that this particular AZ-1 looks outstanding. It definitely isn't stock, but the owner very clearly had a vision they set out to achieve. I don't know if everyone is going to love the plaid interior, but personally, I think it looks fantastic. Down in the comments, they said they wanted to make the interior stand out, and they definitely achieved that here. Also, I mean, come on. Who doesn't love plaid seats? You might be able to find an example of a car with plaid seats that look bad, but I sure haven't seen one.
This particular AZ-1 is also a rare M2-1015 model that added the hood, fog lights, wing and bumper you see here. Allegedly, fewer than 50 examples were ever built, and I have to say, the extra kit really does make the AZ-1 look cool. And while there's no way the 657cc turbocharged inline-three makes serious power now, the seller added several performance mods that should make it even more fun to drive than it was originally. Those include a Mazdaspeed exhaust system, Mazdaspeed strut bars, a Turbosmart blow-off valve, MOMO steering wheel, 15-inch Work Meister wheels and a Mazda RX-7 Spirit R shift knob.
Our CMS compresses photos, so you're going to want to head over to Cars & Bids to appreciate them as they were meant to be seen, but hey, that's not too bad. Just be careful. You might end up buying the darn thing. Not that there's anything wrong with that.