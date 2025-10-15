Happy Wednesday, Now Please Enjoy These Sweet Autozam AZ-1 Photos

As long as you get the whole car in at least a few shots, it isn't hard to take better car photos than the ones you see on Facebook Marketplace. Taking great car photos, on the other hand, is far more difficult. If you want great photos of a car in motion, go ahead and double, if not triple, the difficulty, in part because you now need two drivers who know what they're doing. And yet, while this 1994 Autozam AZ-1 that's currently listed for sale on Cars & Bids may not sell for supercar money, the owner didn't just shell out for great photos. They even sprang for a little car-to-car action.

Sadly, the seller only included one of the car-to-car photos in the listing, but that doesn't mean the static shots aren't awesome, as well. If you're the photographer, or you know who took these photos, please let us know down in the comments so you can get proper credit here. Heck, go ahead and include a link to your other work, too. I may not know much about photography, but something tells me whoever made this AZ-1 look so good has plenty of other excellent photos in their portfolio. And if you happen to want to share a few more car-to-car shots from this shoot, I certainly won't complain.