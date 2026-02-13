Why You Should Always Check Your Engine Oil Before Cold Weather

Oil is the lifeblood of your engine, regardless of whether you're behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi Mirage, Ferrari Roma, or Cummins-powered Ram truck. While every aspect of vehicle maintenance is important, if you're going to get just one thing right, make it your choice of engine oil.

Each automaker and model will have a preferred brand and viscosity of oil, so when you're carrying out oil changes, it's important to ensure you have the right type for your engine. It's also imperative you take a look at your engine oil before cold weather hits, even if you know that it's the correct grade.

See, much like water, oil reacts differently in cold and freezing temperatures. When that cold front hits, oil will thicken up, slow down, and potentially wreak havoc within your engine, leading to costly bills and a whole heap of easily avoidable problems. So, be sure to add checking your oil on a regular basis to that ever-growing list of maintenance tasks you should be carrying out on your car in colder weather – making maintenance mistakes like this is only ever going to line your mechanic's pockets.