NASCAR's 'Bootleggers And Barn-Builders' Commercial Actually Got Me Excited For NASCAR Again

The 2026 NASCAR season is kicking off this weekend with the Daytona 500, and the series took advantage of record-breaking Super Bowl viewership to place an ad during the big game letting everyone know how exciting and all-American the sport is. This advertisement is a gauntlet slap in the face of Formula One, a return to the sport's roots, and a signal that it's going to lean in to fun and excitement this year rather than the manufactured drama of 2025's disappointing championship run.

Look, if you're going to have my hometown racer Carson Hocevar ripping donuts in his Dale Earnhardt-livery pickup before blasting flamethrowers with the internet's favorite Cletus while "Free Bird" plays, I'm going to sit up and pay attention. Nothing is going to get me more excited as a fan than a rebuke of all things fancy and an all-American embrace of all things fun, loud, and brash. "We don't come from royalty; we come from bootleggers and barn-builders." Hell yeah, brother! You can say that again.

There's a lot going on in this marketing campaign. Here's an abridged list of everything in the ad that caught my attention: Clint Eastwood's son Scott running from Jonny Law in a new Mustang; big smokey burnouts from Ford, Toyota, and Chevrolet sports cars; homages to classic American Cinema favorites "Top Gun" and "Friday;" and a cameo from NFL superstar Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch. What more could you ask for? Aboard a new Ford Mustang Dark Horse, Eastwood does a lurid tire-shredding burnout exiting an airplane hangar before running from the cops alongside one of those shine-running bootleggers that built the sport brick by brick.

Well, I suppose we could ask for competitive racing, a points system that makes sense, a tight championship battle, and an exciting broadcast.