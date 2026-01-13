NASCAR Revives The Chase, Ditching Winner-Take-All Playoff Finale

Racing fans are finally free from the frustrating chaos of manufactured "Game 7" moments. NASCAR announced on Monday the new championship format that will be used in the Cup Series this season. After months of deliberation, the four-round postseason endeavor and winner-take-all finale have been thrown out for a 10-race mini-season to crown a champion. If you're a stock car racing die-hard, this format should sound familiar. The Chase is back!

NASCAR revived its original postseason structure with a few tweaks. The top 16 drivers in the points standings at the end of the regular season will qualify for the Chase. The "win-and-you're-in" qualification path from the Playoffs has been completely eliminated. Instead, drivers will now receive 55 points for a race win, compared to the previous 40-point haul. The Playoff Points system has also been scrapped, but drivers will still score regular-season points for stage results.

Like with the original Chase implemented in 2004, there will be a points reset after a 26-race regular season. The points leader will start with 2,100 points, the No. 2 seeded driver will have 2,075 points, and the No. 3 seed will have 2,065. The starting total will decrease by five points down the rest of the postseason field. Once the Chase begins, there will be no field cuts or additional points resets. The champion will simply be the driver with the most points after the final race.