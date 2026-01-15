Supercharged Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC Fills The Gap Between Dark Horse And GTD

Right now, if you want a high-performance Ford, you have a couple of options. For about $64,000, you can get yourself a Mustang Dark Horse with 500 horsepower; for $328,000, you can get an 815-horsepower widebody Mustang GTD that'll shame most cars on the road — as it better, for that kind of money. But what if you're interested in keeping up with the Corvette ZR1s and Porsche 911 GT3s in your run group without dropping house money on a car? Well, now Ford has an option for you: The Mustang Dark Horse SC.

The Dark Horse SC is, as you might imagine, a supercharged Dark Horse. It's a more in-depth upgrade than you're picturing, however, given that the SC doesn't use the standard Dark Horse's 5.0-liter Coyote engine — instead, Ford gave the SC the 5.2-liter mill from the GTD. Unfortunately, the company has yet to say whether it'll actually put down GTD power (as it may have to, if it hopes to compete with the 'Vette) or whether it'll get a detuned version.