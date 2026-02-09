12 American Race Tracks Every Gearhead Should Visit

For about as long as there have been cars, there have been drivers eyeballing each other and sizing up who can get from point A to point B the fastest. Prior to the 1900s, when automotive racetracks weren't really a thing, Americans with a need for speed were predominantly getting their kicks over open terrain, with one of the earliest documented examples being Alexander Winton, who managed to cover a mile in a bit under two minutes. It was an interesting and culturally significant contrast to what was happening over in Europe at the time, where top-end speed was (probably sneeringly) eschewed in favor of twisty courses that put an emphasis on vehicle handling and driver skill.

Nonetheless, American racing did evolve out of the wide open spaces and onto the road, first in distance races between major cities and later on improvised street circuits. And while the American racetrack was perhaps inevitable, the death of early racing legend Bob Burman in a race that took place on the city streets of Corona, California began pushing racers onto rudimentary tracks and closed circuits. The rest, as they say, is history. Tracks evolved and today's gearheads have no shortage of places to call their favorite racetrack in the country. Our list makes no claims about the biggest or the best, but does run you through 12 American racetracks that are well worth a visit.