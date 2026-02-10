NASA Will Let Artemis Astronauts Bring Smartphones To Take Moon Selfies

Ever see something really cool, reach for your phone to take a video, and realize you left it at home? And then realized that home was 250,000 miles away, because you're in lunar orbit? Never fear: NASA is allowing the astronauts of the SpaceX Crew-12 mission to the ISS and the Artemis II mission to the Moon to bring their phones along. This is actually a big deal, since getting approval to take equipment into space is a long, laborious process that takes years. The fact that current-generation smartphones have been greenlit is a shift in how NASA operates, with potential long-term consequences. And also, it means Moon selfies, which is the priority, obviously.

The reason that equipment approval is so cumbersome is because NASA doesn't want something to blow up, leak, shatter, or otherwise destroy itself in space, as Ars Technica lays out. Over the decades, however, these requirements have piled up on top of themselves to the point that new NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman wants to take a hard look at what's still important and what can be removed. As he said on X, "We challenged long-standing processes and qualified modern hardware for spaceflight on an expedited timeline. That operational urgency will serve NASA well as we pursue the highest-value science and research in orbit and on the lunar surface." This will sound great if the phones work, and less great if something does go wrong. Speed vs safety, meet space.