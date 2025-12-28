Artemis II Set For Early 2026 Launch After Rehearsal

While you were likely scrambling to buy last-minute Christmas presents for your friends and family, NASA completed a vital rehearsal for its upcoming crewed mission to the Moon. The space agency conducted a countdown demonstration test last Saturday in preparation for Artemis II. The actual launch, scheduled for early 2026, will see four astronauts set off to perform a flyby around the Moon. While there won't be a lunar landing, the mission will be the first time NASA has sent astronauts anywhere near the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

The dry run saw NASA's launch and flight control teams walk through the final 5.5 hours of launch day. Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen put on their spacesuits and climbed into their Orion capsule as if they were blasting off. The only significant difference is that the rocket was still inside the Vehicle Assembly Building rather than on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center. Recently confirmed NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said in a release: